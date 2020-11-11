Sections
Factory worker arrested for raping 14-year-old neighbour in Ludhiana

Dragged her to his room while she was taking a walk outside her house at Hera Colony in Transport Nagar on Tuesday night

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 17:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The accused fled after raping the girl. who was rescued by her parents, out looking for her. (HT Photo)

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour at Hera Colony in Transport Nagar on Tuesday night.

The accused, identified as Munna, 28, a factory worker, was arrested on Wednesday morning.

The victim’s father, a labourer, told the police that his 14-year-old daughter, the youngest among his four children, was taking a walk outside their house after dinner on Tuesday night.

There, Munna dragged her into his room and locked it from inside. He turned up the TV’s volume to conceal her screams and raped her. Traumatised, the minor girl fainted while trying to fight him off.



Assuming that she was dead, Munna bolted his room’s door from the outside and fled the colony.

“On regaining consciousness, the girl raised the alarm. Meanwhile, her parents rescued her from the room while looking for her. The girl narrated the matter to her parents, who then approached the police,” said sub-inspector Simrajit Kaur, station house officer (SHO), Moti Nagar police station.

On receiving information, police swung into action and arrested the accused on Wednesday morning.

“The girl’s medical examination was conducted at the civil hospital. We are awaiting the medico-legal report (MLR) for further action,” she added.

