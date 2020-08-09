Sections
Factory worker dies, friend suffers injuries in Ludhiana hit-and-run

The victim was the nephew of a local Congress leader Susheel Kumar Sheela.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 00:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A factory worker died while his friend suffered severe injuries after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle on Chandigarh road near Fortis Hospital on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Sumit Verma, 30, of Moga Colony, Mundian. He was the nephew of a local Congress leader Susheel Kumar Sheela.

The injured man was identified as Deepak Kumar, 28. Sumit and Deepak worked in a factory and were returning after finishing up for the day.

Police said as the duo reached near Fortis Hospital, a speeding truck hit their motorcycle. In the mishap, Sumit died on the spot. Deepak’s legs were crushed and he was rushed to a nearby hospital, from where the doctors referred him to PGIMER, Chandigarh.



Inspector Mohammad Jamil, SHO at Focal Point police station, said that a case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence was registered against the truck driver and a hunt was on to nab him.

Sumit is survived by a wife and two children.

