Factory worker held for raping colleague’s three-year-old daughter

In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old man was arrested for raping his colleague’s three-year-old daughter at Vijay Nagar falling under the jurisdiction of Division Number 2 police station.

The accused is a resident of Darshan Da Vehra in Vijay Nagar.

He hails from Uttar Pradesh (UP) and was working in a factory here. The incident took place on Thursday when the girl was playing at the accused’s quarter.

According to the girl’s parents, the accused took the child in his quarter and raped her. On hearing her screams, the girl’s mother reached the spot and raised the alarm. Soon the area residents gathered at the spot and nabbed the accused, who was trying to escape.

He was later handed over to the police.

The girl was rushed to the civil hospital, where her condition is stated to stable. As per the paramedical staff, the girl is traumatised by the incident.

ACP Waryam Singh said that a case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the accused.