Fadnavis alleges state’s priorities are misplaced

The Opposition leader of the state and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has come down hard on the state government for sanctioning purchase of vehicles for ministers at a time when the state is reeling under a financial crunch due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to the media, following his review of the Covid status in Panvel and Navi Mumbai, Fadnavis said, “Vehicles are not a priority and their purchase can be put on hold now. It is not as if there are no vehicles in Mantralaya. If someone does not have a vehicle then private vehicles can be used. The purchases can be done once the situation normalises. I don’t understand what the government’s priority is.”

He added that salaries are not being paid and are being deferred. The salaries of even health workers are being deferred. The policemen who are working 24/7 are not getting the required support. “And yet decisions like the purchase of vehicles and other unnecessary works are being undertaken by the government. In the present circumstances, the chief minister and the deputy chief minister, who is also the finance minister, should take stern measures and policy decisions,” Fadnavis added.