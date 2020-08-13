Fake attendance scam surfaces in Ludhiana railway department, 3 staffers chargesheeted

Fake attendance scam have surfaced in Ludhiana’s railway department.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager ( Sr DCM) Railway Ferozepur Division has issued a chargesheet to three ticket checking staffers and sought their reply into the matter. Last month, a ticket-checking official was issued a chargesheet in the scam.

The chargesheet was issued following an inquiry conducted by the Ludhiana commercial inspector.

Senior DCM Chetan Taneja has marked an inquiry into the case after he came to know that fake attendance was being marked by ticket checking staffer Ram Saroop Meena in connivance with chief inspector ticket Surjit Singh. During questioning, it came to light that 150 fake attendance was marked during 2018 and 2019 by Meena while he was absent from duty. Moreover, he has claimed TA/DA allowance for these 150 days, which accounts for ₹800 per day.

A chargesheet has been issued against two train in-charges who have already recorded their statements with the inquiry officer.

Sources said that more names will crop up during the inquiry. The scam has been running from the past many years and the ticket-checking official used to charge his share from their TA/DA allowance for the favour.

Senior DCM said that he cannot share more details as the inquiry into the matter is pending.