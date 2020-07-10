Sections
Home / Cities / Fake Covid-19 reports:  Row over transfer of probe from VB to Amritsar police deepens

Fake Covid-19 reports:  Row over transfer of probe from VB to Amritsar police deepens

The row over transfer of probe into alleged fake Covid-19 reports from the Punjab vigilance bureau to the local police has deepened after the local MP wrote to Punjab CM Captain...

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 21:35 IST

By Mandeep Kaur Narula,

The row over transfer of probe into alleged fake Covid-19 reports from the Punjab vigilance bureau to the local police has deepened after the local MP wrote to Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh to revoke the orders.

In the letter, MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla said, “The vigilance bureau, in its preliminary investigation, found that private labs, in connivance with some health department officials and doctors, were making fake Covid-19 positive reports. Now as the VB was about to bring conclusive results, the probe got transferred to local police which seems to have happened for the first time in the history of Punjab Police.”

“I request the CM to personally intervene into the matter and transfer the probe back to the VB or order a judicial probe under the supervision of a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court,” Aujla said.

Social activists and family members of the victims have also shown disapproval over the transfer of probe and claimed that the move was made with a clear motive to give clean chit to the accused.



The scam had surfaced in June when at least four patients, who were found positive by the private labs, turned out to be negative in retesting conducted at GMC, Amritsar.

The VB had registered a case against four doctors on attempt to murder, fraud, criminal conspiracy and corruption charges on June 23.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man dies by suicide in Bhiwani, live streams death on FB
Jul 10, 2020 21:37 IST
21-year-old beaten to death in Panipat village, 11 booked
Jul 10, 2020 21:36 IST
Fake Covid-19 reports:  Row over transfer of probe from VB to Amritsar police deepens
Jul 10, 2020 21:35 IST
Little counselling can go a long way for high school kids, study finds
Jul 10, 2020 21:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.