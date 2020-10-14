Sections
Fake surety racket busted in Ludhiana

They would then create a fake Aadhar card in the name of the property owner and fake property documents, and submit these before the court when an accused needed surety. The racket surfaced when police observed that there was a rise in the number of accused jumping bail.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 23:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The accused used to identify properties for which documents were available online and also ensure these were not on loan. (ISTOCK)

Police busted a fake-surety racket and arrested four people for allegedly forging property documents to get over 50 undertrials out on bail.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said the gang operated in various courts and would reach out to advocates, offering to get surety for their clients for a fee.

“To do this, they would first identify properties for which documents were available online and also ensure these were not on loan. They would then create a fake Aadhar card in the name of the property owner and even fake property documents, and submit these before the court when an accused needed surety,” the police commissioner said.

“They charged anywhere between ₹15, 000 to ₹20,000 depending on the case,” added Sameer Verma, ADCP Zone 3.



The accused have been identified as Harpal Singh alias Manoj Kumar, a resident of Phullawal village, Rahul Kumar, also from Phullawal, and Navdeep Singh from Guru Nanakpura, Civil Lines, and Harwinder Singh of Talwandi Noawad village.

The racket surfaced when police observed that there was a rise in the number of accused jumping bail. Subsequent warrants issued against them revealed that wrong addresses had been furnished to acquire the bail.

The matter was brought to the notice of police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal, who then directed the local police to probe the matter.

All four accused were produced before the court and taken into remand for further probe. “We are yet to determine if more people are involved in this racket,” said a senior cop.

