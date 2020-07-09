Sections
Home / Cities / Fake T20 scandal: Mohali police sends notice to online streaming apps

Fake T20 scandal: Mohali police sends notice to online streaming apps

Four days after the arrest of the kingpin in the fake T20 league matches, police have sent legal notices to all online streaming applications that aired the match.Mohali...

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 22:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Four days after the arrest of the kingpin in the fake T20 league matches, police have sent legal notices to all online streaming applications that aired the match.

Mohali superintendent of police (rural) Ravjot Kaur Grewal said, “Legal notices have been sent to each app owner, asking them on what basis they verified the match for telecast. We have started the forensic probe in the matter.”

The apps which streamed the match include FanCode, Diamond, Sky, Lotus, Tenbet, Spin and Punjab Exchange.

The accused Ravinder Dandiwal and his accomplices Pankaj Kumar Arora and Rajesh Garh alias Raju had organised the matches at a ground in Sawara village near Chandigarh and passed these off as matches played in Srilanka. They were planning to make money by facilitating betting on these matches.



Police have recovered the banners and jerseys used in the match and also recorded the statements of the players, most of them small-time players at the village’s cricket academy.

Meanwhile, two accused, Pankaj Kumar Arora and Rajesh Garg, were released on bail on Wednesday after they filed double bonds.

The case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and 13A-3-67 of the Gambling Act at the Sadar Kharar police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Citing Delhi’s high GDP and per capita income, Sisodia woos e-commerce players
Jul 09, 2020 23:00 IST
Gangster who threw chilli powder at Delhi cops nabbed after 29 months in Siliguri
Jul 09, 2020 23:00 IST
5 killed as tanker-truck collides head-on with car in Bathinda
Jul 09, 2020 22:59 IST
75 Pakistanis stranded in India due to Covid-19 return home via Wagah-Attari crossing
Jul 09, 2020 23:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.