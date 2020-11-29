Fake toll slip racket: Gang sold slips costing ₹100 for ₹10

Two days after a gang selling fake toll slips in Gurugram was busted, the police said they have identified the gang members and have recovered the details of their modus operandi.

Preet Pal Sangwan, the assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that suspects, who earlier used to sell fake monthly passes, had started printing and selling fake toll slips from March this year. However, soon afterward, the lockdown was announced and they could not earn well. “They used to sell at least 50 toll slips per day since the last two months and wanted to sell at least 500 slips a day for different toll plazas in Haryana and Delhi,” he said.

The police said they have identified more than five people involved in selling fake toll slips. They used to sell each slip of ₹100 at a cost of ₹10.

The incident came to light on Thursday night when a 31-year-old driver from Punjab was stopped while trying to cross the Kherki Daula toll plaza around 9.30pm using a fake toll slip. The toll operator checked the slip and found the series to be different. The operator informed his seniors, who called the police and handed over the driver to him.

The police said the sale of fake toll slips is not new, and there have been multiple cases in the last four years, where more than 30 people have been arrested for similar crimes.

Sangwan said that earlier, the gang used to sell monthly passes instead of daily toll slips and were caught. Later, they shifted to selling daily toll slips.

According to the police, the gang had sold fake passes for several months and is believed to have duped the toll operator of crores of rupees. The company is yet to verify the total number of forged slips sold to commuters.

The kingpin of the gang, Jitender, who was arrested on Saturday revealed that he had bought a printer for ₹6,500 and he, along with his friends, Tejinder and Jeetu, started printing and selling slips to drivers from March this year. Although, the drivers knew about this forgery and they used to charge full reimbursement from the companies they drove for.

The police said they received a complaint from MEP Infrastructure Developers, the contractor for collecting municipal toll, alleging that a driver was trying to pass through with a fake slip.

The police said MEP officials had also found similar fake slips when they had, randomly, stopped three cars to check their slips. They found the slips to be duplicate and confirmed the same by checking their serial numbers. A case under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forging document), and 120B (conspiracy) of the IPC was registered at Udyog Vihar police station on Friday.