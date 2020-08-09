Fake Twitter handle of J&K L-G Sinha detected, FIR lodged

Three days after new lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha took over the post in Jammu and Kashmir, a fake Twitter handle in his name sent many including police officials into a tizzy.

Superintendent of police (cyber police) Tahir Ashraf said, “We started getting complaints that a Twitter handle in the name of honourable L-G has come up and that he has been responding to congratulatory messages. We took cognizance of the matter. An FIR has been registered and investigations have been initiated.”

The fake Twitter handle has a picture of lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha.

The SP said the accused will be arrested soon. The LG, however, has a genuine Twitter handle by the name Manoj Sinha@manojsinha_.In the latest post on August 7, he had expressed shock and grief over loss of life in Air India plane crash in Calicut.

The SP said amid the pandemic, any such hacking, that too of a constitutional post, can lead to widespread rumours leading to chaos. He also advised people not to blindly trust content posted on social media and verify first about the authenticity of such accounts when it comes to important officials and departments.

“People should also refrain from sharing posts from such fake accounts without cross checking it because doing so may lead to disharmony and create law and order problems,” he added.