Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Fallen HP soldier’s kin reach Raj Bhavan to return gallantry award

Fallen HP soldier’s kin reach Raj Bhavan to return gallantry award

Amit Chauhan of Kangra’s Chambi village had laid down his life in Operation Rhino of the 13 Grenadier of Indian Army against terrorists in Assam on September 15, 2002.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 20:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur interacting with the fallen soldier’s family members who came from Kangra to return the Kirti Chakra to the governor in Shimla on Monday. (Deepak Sansta/ HT)

The family of a Kirti Chakra awardee soldier from Kangra district reached Raj Bhavan here on Monday to return the gallantry award to the governor as they blamed the successive state governments for failing to honour his sacrifice.

Amit Chauhan of Kangra’s Chambi village had laid down his life in Operation Rhino of the 13 Grenadier of Indian Army against terrorists in Assam on September 15, 2002. He was posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra in 2004.

The fallen soldier’s 70-year-old mother, Rajkumari, said the government made false promises of honouring his son in the past 18 years.

She said she was assured naming of a government high school in Kangra besides a memorial in her son’s name, but both were empty promises by the state government. This is why she decided to return the award to the President through the Himachal governor.



“My son’s martyrdom was not recognised in nearly two decades. I don’t expect anything from anyone now,” Rajkumari said in disappointment.

Amit’s brother said he feels proud to be related to a fallen soldier, but never expected such disgrace to someone who sacrificed his life for the country.

As the slain jawan’s family members were interacting with the media outside the Raj Bhawan, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, whose convoy was passing by, invited the former to his office and assured them of looking into the matter. He requested the mother not to return the award.

Thakur said, “I am going to find out every detail on why the promises made to the family were not fulfilled and ensure that they are soon.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian, Chinese generals meet in eastern Ladakh to break logjam in border talks
Sep 21, 2020 21:39 IST
8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs’ protest stretches into the night
Sep 21, 2020 20:44 IST
‘Exciting, thrilling’: Women Navy officers who will be the first combat aviators
Sep 21, 2020 21:50 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs SRH: Pandey, Bairstow keep SRH ticking
Sep 21, 2020 22:03 IST

latest news

Man who poisoned stray dogs in Khanna lands in police net
Sep 21, 2020 22:00 IST
AICTS treats 1,650 Covid patients; 81% recovery rate highest among Pune hospitals
Sep 21, 2020 22:00 IST
Ludhiana: Farmers up the ante, burn effigies, copies of farm bills
Sep 21, 2020 21:58 IST
Brothers arrested for murder bid in Chandigarh’s Dhanas
Sep 21, 2020 21:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.