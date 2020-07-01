Sections
Home / Cities / False rape case: Three held for extorting ₹4 lakh from Ambala doctor

False rape case: Three held for extorting ₹4 lakh from Ambala doctor

Posing as cops, two men demanded Rs 10 lakh from 63-year-old after cornering him at the woman’s house.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 21:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ambala

Arrest-handcuffs.

Three people, including a woman, were arrested on Wednesday for extorting Rs 4 lakh from a doctor by threatening to file a false rape case against him.

The accused are Sudesh, who is in her 40s, resident of Kaji Majra, Ambala; Ram Prakash, 35, of Shanti Nagar, Ambala; and Mahindra Pal, also in his 40s, of Jabbo Majra village, Sangrur, Punjab.

The complainant, Dr Gurmel Singh, 63, a resident of Saunda village, had told the police that on June 23, Sudesh called him to her house. There, the two men appeared in police uniforms, claiming they will implicate him a false rape case if he didn’t pay them Rs 10 lakh.

“The complainant paid them Rs 4 lakh, but decided to approach the police,” said Ram Kumar, in-charge, Ambala City station.



The trio was booked under Sections 388 (extortion by threat of accusation of an offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life, etc), 389 (putting person in fear of accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation), 170 (personating a public servant) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code. They were sent to two-day police remand by a local court.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bollywood step out to dub, industry is happy to slowly swing back to work
Jul 01, 2020 22:29 IST
Sisodia orders audit of college over ‘irregularities’
Jul 01, 2020 22:28 IST
Constable found hanging from tree in Delhi Cantonment
Jul 01, 2020 22:27 IST
Year on, PU yet to decide on promotion policy for faculty of dental college
Jul 01, 2020 22:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.