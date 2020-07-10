Family claims Kalyan hospital mixed up patient’s Covid test report

The family of a 35-year-old woman has alleged that a hospital in Kalyan has mixed up her Covid-19 test results with those of a 45-year-old infected patient, and sent her for Covid treatment to another hospital.

The family realised there was a mix-up when the medical store where they went to buy some injections pointed out that the age of the patient mentioned on the test report does not match the age mentioned on the woman’s Aadhaar card. The woman’s brother has since filed a complaint with Mahatma Phule police station and the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation’s health department.

“My sister was ill on July 3 and we took her to a private hospital in Kalyan. On July 4, the hospital asked her to get tested for Covid-19. On July 5, the hospital claimed her report to be positive and asked us to take her to another private hospital in Kalyan, saying her case was severe,” the woman’s brother mentioned in his complaint.

“At the hospital, we were asked to buy an injection worth ₹45,000. I somehow managed to get it from Mumbai as it was not available in Kalyan. Later, they asked us to buy six injections worth ₹35,000,” he said.

On Wednesday, the hospital asked the family to get another injection worth ₹45,000. This time, the medical store asked for the patient’s Covid test report and her Aadhaar card copy.

“The hospital provided me with a copy of her test report. When we gave it to the medical store, they found the report to be false as it carried the age of the patient as 45 years while my sister’s age according to her Aadhaar card is 35. I realised that the report provided to us was of another patient who had a name similar to my sister’s,” said the brother.

The family is now worried about the woman’s health as she was given injections for Covid infection, even though she is not infected.

“We want the authorities to take action against the hospital for sending my sister for treatment without checking her reports. We have already paid around ₹1.5 lakh for treatment,” the brother said.

After receiving the complaint, KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi said he would enquire into the matter. “We have received a complaint from the family and will set up an enquiry on the same. Required action will be taken, “said Suryavanshi.

The private hospital administration did not respond to calls from HT.