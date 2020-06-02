Family of Covid-19 victim flees with half-burnt body after mob attacks them in J&K

Relatives of a COVID-19 victim wait outside a hospital after they were forced to flee a cremation ground by locals of the area along with the body, in Jammu on Tuesday. (PTI)

A mob on Tuesday disrupted the last rites of a Covid-19 victim and forced his family members to flee with the half-burnt body in Jammu.

A 72-year-old man, hailing from Doda district, became the fourth victim of coronavirus to die in the Jammu region. He breathed his last at the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital on Monday. “We had set out for the funeral and had lit the pyre at a cremation ground in Domana area when a large group of local residents disrupted the last rites,” nephew of the deceased said.

The man was suffering from various ailments, especially lungs and heart diseases. Only close relatives of the deceased, including his wife and two sons, were present during the cremation.

Another nephew of the deceased said that they had to flee with the half-burnt body in an ambulance to save their skin from the mob which pelted stones at them.

He added that within no time around 300 locals assembled at the scene and objected to cremate the body.

“Some of them even had guns. We would have been lynched,” he said.

“Some police officials, who were present at the spot, also intimidated us and we were forced to take the body off the pyre. Later, the body was taken to a cremation ground at the Belicharana area of the city, where it was consigned to flames in presence of police officials,” he added.

However, a senior police officer denied any stone-pelting incident. “Neither the body was half burnt nor there was any stone pelting but the body was certainly brought back to mortuary and then it was cremated at another place,” he said.

The family members including the 65-year-old wife of the deceased have now been quarantined in the Roop Nagar area.

A senior doctor said that the administration should have come out with a better plan to conduct the last rites of coronavirus victims.

“Two months on, the administration is yet to come up with clear directions as to how to deal with Covid-19 deaths, the doctor said.

ADC Ghan Shyam Singh said, “The administration is in the process of identifying places for cremating Covid-19 victims.”