Sections
Home / Cities / Family search for ‘missing’ Covid patient; find him only after his death

Family search for ‘missing’ Covid patient; find him only after his death

The family of a 50-year-old Covid-positive man was made to run from pillar to post for two days as they could not trace the patient in any of the hospitals where the Thane civic...

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 00:00 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

The family of a 50-year-old Covid-positive man was made to run from pillar to post for two days as they could not trace the patient in any of the hospitals where the Thane civic authorities claimed he was admitted. On Friday morning, the family received a call that the patient had died.

On June 13, the patient, a resident of Chirag Nagar, was admitted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa after testing positive for Covid-19. However, when a relative of his reached the hospital on June 17 to enquire about his health, he was told that the patient has been shifted.

The victim’s 48-year-old cousin said, “Initially, my brother, who is diabetic, did not have any symptoms. However, two days after being admitted, we were told that his condition had started deteriorating and he had been shifted to a private hospital. I went to the said hospital in Mumbra but could not locate my brother. The next day I again went to the Kalwa hospital where they gave me the same information but shared the contact number for Thane Civil Hospital. By Thursday night I came to know that my brother was shifted to Thane Civil Hospital, however, the next morning I was informed that he had died.”

Till the time of going to press, the family was not informed about the cremation of the deceased.



Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officials said they had no knowledge of the incident. “We have alerted hospitals to be cautious and will enquire into this incident,” said Vishwanath Kelkar, health officer, TMC.

MLC Niranjan Davkhare from the BJP has demanded an inquiry. “A proper inquiry should be done as this is not the first time that the negligence of hospitals has come to light,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi health minister Jain moved to pvt hospital after condition worsens
Jun 19, 2020 23:58 IST
Delhi govt to recruit medical and nursing students to staff Covid hospitals
Jun 19, 2020 23:58 IST
450 beds in Burari hospital for Covid treatment
Jun 19, 2020 23:57 IST
10 deaths, 525 fresh infections in Haryana
Jun 19, 2020 23:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.