Family vandalise Vashi hospital after man's death

Family members of a 48-year-old vegetable trader in Ghansoli vandalised Fortis- Hiranandani Hospital in Vashi after he died at the hospital. The family claims that the hospital...

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 00:32 IST

By Farhan Shaikh and G. Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Family members of a 48-year-old vegetable trader in Ghansoli vandalised Fortis- Hiranandani Hospital in Vashi after he died at the hospital. The family claims that the hospital staff had denied him admission due to non-availability of beds, early on Tuesday morning.

Dr Trupti Rathod, medical superintendent of Fortis-Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi said, “The patient was brought in to the emergency room at 2.40am. The medical team immediately attended to him. While the assessment was underway, his family members enquired about hospitalisation and it was communicated to them that all critical care beds were full. Before we could assist the family with the next steps, the patient collapsed. This occurred within three minutes of the patient’s arrival in the emergency room.”

Rathod further said, “Lifesaving procedures were initiated immediately, and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was administered, but the patient could not be revived. The patient’s family reacted aggressively to the news of the loss of their family member. They even vandalised the hospital and physically assaulted the hospital staff, causing grave injury.”

Vashi police are in the process of registering a case against the family for rioting and vandalising property.



At 2.30am, Suresh Chavan was rushed to Hiranandani Hospital by family members and a neighbour after he complained of chest pain.“The doctor said there are no beds available and asked us to take him to a different hospital. After an hour-long wait, the staff agreed to perform an electrocardiogram (ECG). However, soon another doctor said that he cannot be admitted as there were no beds and even stopped the ECG process. We left from the hospital around 4.30am, but the patient collapsed at the gate,” said Akshay Karad, 24, Chavan’s neighbour.

The doctors finally attended to him, Karad said. “Almost an hour went by and the doctors did not give us any health updates. When my father went in forcefully, he saw that Chavan had passed away,” he said.

Chavan’s family members then vandalised the hospital and broke its glass panes. No one was injured during the incident, said a police officer.

Shubham Chavan, the deceased’s son, said, “My father was not Covid positive. We brought him here as this is a reputed hospital, but he was denied treatment. Everything that unfolded is on the CCTV cameras.”

Mahesh Srirao, an assistant inspector at Vashi police said, “We are in the process of registering a case against the family members for damaging hospital property.”

