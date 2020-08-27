Faridabad man booked for raping minor, decamping with cash, jewellery

A Faridabad man has been booked for allegedly raping a minor girl before decamping with cash, gold and silver ornaments from a village falling under Sonepat district on August 19 night, police said on Wednesday.

The matter came to light when the girl, along with her mother, approached Kundli police station and lodged a first information report (FIR) against the accused.

In her complaint to the police, the girl said that the man, a relative of their neighbour, had barged into their house on August 19 when she and her mother were asleep.

“He drugged me and then raped me at my house before decamping with ₹3 lakh cash, gold and silver ornaments. The accused also clicked some obscene pictures in his phone and threatened me of circulating those on social media if I told anyone about the incident. Initially, I was scared of sharing my ordeal, but on Tuesday evening, I confided in her,” she told the police.

The Kundli police have registered a case against the accused under sections 378 (theft) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.