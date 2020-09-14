Faridabad: Man kills his friend’s husband with her help; arrested

Gurugram: The Faridabad police on Saturday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly murdering a businessman and dumping his body in the Khekra canal in Baghpat of Uttar Pradesh, 104 kilometres from Faridabad. The suspect allegedly was in a relationship with the victim’s wife and conspired to kill him with her help, the police said.

The 28-year-old businessman, identified as Rajat Singh, was a resident of Surya Vihar in Faridabad’s Sector 91. He lived with his wife in an apartment after they got married in June this year, the police said.

According to the police, Palla police station received a missing person’s complaint on September 12 by the victim’s brother, identified as Sachin Kumar, a resident of Sector 91 in Faridabad. The complainant alleged that his brother had gone out for a morning walk on September 9 at 7am and did not return home after that.

OP Singh, commissioner of police, Faridabad, said that during preliminary investigation it was found out that it was not a case of missing person but there was more to it. “The police questioned Rajat’s wife and they sensed her involvement, following which a crime team Sector 85 was involved for the investigation,” he said.

The crime team and cyber crime police team started investigation based on technical surveillance and took out all the call details and locations of the victim and his 21-year-old wife. “It was found that the wife was constantly in touch with another man. His location was tracked and he was questioned. The man broke down before the police and confessed to the crime. He told the police that he was in love with the victim’s wife and they were in a relationship. They wanted to get married but as he was jobless, woman’s family members got her married to the businessman in Faridabad in June,” said Singh.

The suspect was identified as Narender alias Pappu of Gothra in Bahgpat. According to the police, the woman has also been questioned in the case and will be arrested soon.

The police said the woman even after her marriage kept in touch with Narender and would often meet him.

On September 9, Narender got some sleeping pills and gave them to his friend who mixed them in milk meant for her husband. “He fell fast asleep following which she opened the door and called Narender. She caught hold of her husband and Narender attacked him with a sharp weapon. He slit his throat and packed the body in a plastic bag and drove to Baghpat to dispose it of,” said the police commissioner.

The police said they have recovered CCTV footage and other crucial evidence in the case that led to the arrest of the accused. The woman is yet to be arrested, they said.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Palla police station.

The police produced Narender before the court on Saturday and was taken on three-day police remand to recover the weapon and car used in the crime, the officials said.