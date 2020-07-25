Sections
Home / Cities / Faridkot inspector general Kaustubh Sharma tests positive for Covid-19

Faridkot inspector general Kaustubh Sharma tests positive for Covid-19

IG in home quarantine, health department collects samples of his office staff, initiates contact tracing

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 11:16 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Faridkot: Faridkot range inspector general of police Kaustubh Sharma tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

District epidemiologist Dr Anita Chauhan said that Sharma has been home quarantined. “The health department will collect samples of his office staff, while we have initiated contact tracing,” she said.

A health department official said that Sharma chaired various meetings in the district so several senior district officials could be contacts.

According to sources, Sharma visited Chandigarh recently.



