Faridkot royal property case: Caretaker trust challenges HC verdict in SC, hearing today

The Maharawal Khewaji Trust that manages the ₹20,000-crore worth properties of the last ruler of erstwhile princely state of Faridkot, Maharaja Harinder Singh Brar, has moved the Supreme Court against the Punjab and Haryana high court order declaring as forged his (Brar’s) will dated June 1, 1982, in its favour.

The trust has filed a special leave petition in the apex court and the matter has been listed for August 13.

The high court had upheld a Chandigarh court’s order on June 1, awarding majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property of Brar to his two daughters — Amrit Kaur, who challenged the will in 1992, and Deepinder Kaur. The court held that descendants of Manjit Inder Singh, the last ruler’s brother, would get their mother Mohinder Kaur’s share.

As of the will in dispute, the court observed, trustees conspired to create the will to take over the property. “The will is proved to be forged, fictitious, fabricated and shrouded with suspicious circumstances,” the court order said.

In 2013, the Chandigarh district court had declared the will, which had entitled Maharawal Khewaji Trust as the caretaker of the properties, as illegal and void and granted inheritance to Brar’s two daughters— Amrit and Deepinder.

Trust CEO Jagir Singh Sran said the will was “real” and they have challenged the high court verdict. “It’s a registered will and there are proofs of its authenticity. Our counsels have included some new facts in the petition. On July 10, on directions of Maharaja’s daughter Amrit Kaur, some men had made an attempt to take possession of the Faridkot Raj Mahal illegally and the police are investigating the matter. We will also bring this matter to the notice of the apex court. We will also seek stay on the FIR registered against the trust members on Amrit Kaur’s complaint,” he said.

In July, a case of fraud was also registered against 23 trust members on the complaint of Amrit Kaur. Those named in the FIR include trust chairman Jai Chand Mehtab, who is also the son of complaint’s elder sister Deepinder Kaur, and his (Mehtab’s) sister Nisha D Kehr, who is vice-chairperson of the trust. A special investigation team (SIT) led by SP Bhupinder Singh Sidhu is probing the case.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

The royal riches include movable and immovable assets in four states (Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana) and Chandigarh.

Rajmahal, Faridkot: Spread over 14 acres, it was constructed in 1885 as the royal residence. Now, a 150-bed charitable hospital stands on a portion of the palace ground.

Qila Mubarak, Faridkot: Built by Raja Mokulsi and reconstructed by Raja Hamir Singh around 1775, it is spread over 10 acres. The present main building was built around 1890.

Faridkot House, New Delhi: Located on a huge piece of prime land on Copernicus Marg, it is currently leased out to Central government at a monthly rent of ₹17.50 lakh. It was valued at ₹1,200 crore nine years ago.

Manimajra Fort, Chandigarh: The three-century old fort is spread over four acres.

Faridkot House, Mashobra (Shimla): A 260-bigha estate, it had five residences, three of which, including the Sherwood House, were destroyed in a fire.

18 vintage cars: A 1929 model Rolls Royce, 1929 model Graham, 1940 model Bentley, Jaguar, Damler, Packard among others and all of them in working condition.

Aerodrome, Faridkot: Used by the civil administration and army, it is spread over 200 acres.

Gold and jewels: Valued at ₹1,000 crore, they are in Standard Chartered Bank’s custody in Mumbai.