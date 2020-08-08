Faridkot RTA to inquire into death of Abohar prof at Faridkot medical college

The allegation is that Faridkot hospital authorities did not provide proper treatment and wasted time in paperwork. (PTI)

Faridkot A day after Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh expressed his dismay at the death of an Abohar associate professor, Parwinder Singh Kamboj, 46, at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot on July 23 in his Facebook Live session on Friday, the district administration has started investigation into the case of alleged negligence in the treatment of Kamboj.

Kamboj had been admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital after being suspected to be infected with covid-19. However, he tested negative a day after death.

On the directions of the department of health and family welfare, the district administration has asked Faridkot regional transport authority (RTA) secretary Paramdeep Singh Khaira to conduct the investigation.

“I have started investigation. There has been some delay due to covid-19 as one of the three doctors that the family has accused had tested positive. My own office was sealed after three of my staff members tested positive. I have summoned the wife of the victim and the accused doctors. The report will be submitted soon,” Khaira said.

Neeta Pandhu Kamboj, the wife of the victim, has alleged negligence in treatment of her husband and delay in receiving covid-19 test reports, which prevented them from taking treatment from a private hospital.

She claimed in a social media post that her husband developed mild fewer on July 16 and a slight throat ache on July 18, after which they both gave their swab samples for covid-19 testing on July 20 at the Abohar civil hospital.

“The report was not available by July 22. Meanwhile, my husband’s condition deteriorated so I got him admitted to civil hospital, from where he was referred to Faridkot,” she stated.

She has alleged that despite not having any symptoms of covid-19, he was admitted to the isolation ward. She stated the Faridkot hospital authorities did not provide proper treatment and wasted time in paperwork instead of providing immediate treatment. “I received my husband’s covid-19 report on July 24, in which tested negative,” she added.

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur said the university had already completed an internal inquiry and the report had not been submitted as administration’s inquiry is underway. “We have not disclosed the report, as it may affect the other probe, after the completion of which we will submit our report to the CM,” he added.