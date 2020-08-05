Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Faridkot woman flies abroad using old Covid-19 test report

Faridkot woman flies abroad using old Covid-19 test report

Case registered against her and another missing Covid-19 patient on the complaint of the health department

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 16:14 IST

By Parteek Singh Mahal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A swab sample being collected. Police are yet to find out the country the woman has gone to, however, sources claim she went to Hong Kong. (HT file photo)

Faridkot: Despite testing positive for Covid-19, a 30-year-old woman from Laleana village in Kotkapura sub division of Faridkot district managed to fly abroad showing an old Covid-19 report, health officials said here on Wednesday.

Police registered a case against two missing Covid-19 patients for negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life on the complaint of the district health department after they went untraced.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar said that two persons who tested positive on August 1 were not found at their addresses when health teams visited to quarantine them. “One of the patients has boarded an international flight using an old Covid-19 test report. We have lodged a formal complaint with the police against them. We fear many people could have been exposed to the virus,” he said.

District epidemiologist Dr Vikramjeet Singh said in the first information report that Charanjit Kaur of Laleana village in Faridkot was not found at her residence when health officials visited to quarantine her on August 1. “Her family members told the team that she has gone to Mansa for Rakhi celebrations, but she was not traced over there as well. According to our information, she had booked a ticket to travel outside India and she has left the village. She tested negative on July 24, but her latest sample tested positive on August 1. Despite testing positive, the patient cleverly used the old Covid-19 report to get clearance for her travel and boarded the flight,” he said.



The police are yet to find out the country she has gone, however, sources claim she went to Hong Kong.

In another FIR, the health officials claimed that Bimlesh Kumar, 22, of Kotkapura town is missing from his residence since he tested positive.

Both have been booked under Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life); 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life); 271(disobedience to quarantine rule); and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act at Kotkapura.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Local train services, BEST buses hit hard as heavy rain lashes Mumbai, Thane
Aug 05, 2020 16:39 IST
Temple bhoomi pujan will pave way for ‘Ram rajya’: Sumitra Mahajan
Aug 05, 2020 16:34 IST
‘Most powerful ever to rip through Beirut’: Death toll reaches at least 100
Aug 05, 2020 16:34 IST
Increased home-baking amid Covid spikes sales of syrups, cocoa powder
Aug 05, 2020 16:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.