Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Farm bills row: Farmers gherao Fatehabad MLA’s office, demand his resignation

Farm bills row: Farmers gherao Fatehabad MLA’s office, demand his resignation

The protesters raised slogans against Babli and asked him to clear his stand on the farm bills that were approved by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 20:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Farmers during a protest outsideJannayak Janata party MLA Devinder Babli’s office in Fatehabad on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The farmers of 16 villages under the aegis of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Kisan committee staged a protest outside the office of Jannayak Janata party MLA Devinder Babli in Fatehabad on Thursday over the three farm legislations.

The protesters raised slogans against Babli and asked him to clear his stand on the farm bills that were approved by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Gurpal Singh, a farm leader, said the Fatehabad MLA should join their protest or tender his resignation as an MLA against these three farm bills. “We want to ask why Babli and his party leaders did not register their protest before Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and home minister Anil Vij over the lathicharge on farmers and middlemen. Khattar had said the police resorted to lathicharge on farmers in self defence while Vij said no such incident was reported. This shows that the JJP leaders, including Babli, failed to stand by farmers during the tough time,” he said.

Singh said it was shameful that the BJP ministers had lodged FIRs against the protesters and called them Congress workers. “People have voted for Babli to raise their grievances and not to enjoy power. If he considers himself as a farmer’s son, he should resign and support the farming community,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
Oct 01, 2020 22:11 IST
ED files chargesheet against LeT chief Hafiz Saeed in terror funding case
Oct 01, 2020 20:26 IST
KXIP vs MI Live: Bumrah and Pandya strike, MI storm back
Oct 01, 2020 22:11 IST
Opposition slams ‘reckless’ UP Police for detaining Rahul Gandhi
Oct 01, 2020 21:55 IST

latest news

Global climate events may have caused variations in Indian Summer Monsoon
Oct 01, 2020 22:11 IST
Seventh round of India-China military talks on border row likely next week
Oct 01, 2020 22:10 IST
Bihar: Recovery rate of Covid-19 patients stands at 92.72%
Oct 01, 2020 22:04 IST
IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs
Oct 01, 2020 22:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.