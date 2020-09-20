Sections
Home / Cities / Farm labourer’s mutilated body recovered in Ludhiana field

Farm labourer’s mutilated body recovered in Ludhiana field

Had been missing from work since September 14.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 22:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The mutilated body of a man was found in a field at Razool village, Koomkalan, on Sunday.

Police have identified the deceased as Dalip, a native of Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh. He was a farm labourer in the nearby Pirthipur village.

While the preliminary investigation indicated that the body was mutilated by stray dogs, police have sent the body to the Ludhiana civil hospital to establish the cause of death through autopsy.

Police said according to Dalip’s employer, he had left for Razool village for some work on his motorcycle on September 14. But, he never reported back to work since then.

On Sunday, a passer-by noticed his body in a field and alerted the police.

Inspector Davinder Sharma, SHO, Koomkalan police station, the body had decomposed as it was lying in water for at least five days. “The autopsy will clarify the exact cause of death, following which we initiate further legal action,” he added.

