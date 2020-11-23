Sections
Farm leaders mobilise support for November 26 rally in capital

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 01:16 IST

By Neeraj Mohan,

A union leader addressing farmers on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Ahead of their protest at Delhi against farm bills on November 26 and 27, farmer unions’ leaders from Haryana are visiting villages to ensure huge gatherings from the state for the two-day stir.

Punjab farmers will also reach Haryana and join the local farmers for the march to Delhi. As per the information, farmers will enter the national capital from Delhi-Karnal highway, Delhi-Rohtak highway, Delhi-Agra highway and Delhi-Gurgram road. Union leaders said that most of the farmers, from Punjab too, will reach Delhi via NH 44 (Ambala-Karnal-Delhi).

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) state president Gurnam Singh Charuni said, “We are touring each and every village to ensure all farmers from the state reach Delhi and join this protest against the black laws enacted by the Centre.”

He said that the support is overwhelming and the government cannot suppress the voice of farmers by using the police force.



“The government is worried about the farmers’ protest and it may impose another lockdown citing increasing number of Covid-19 cases, but they cannot stop us. We will reach Delhi by our own”, said BKU (Tikait) state president Ratan Mann.

The government so far has not made any announcement in this regard and it is not clear whether the farmers will be allowed to proceed. However, farm leaders said there is a strong possibility that the Haryana government will not allow Punjab farmers to enter the state and the government may issue instructions to the district administrations to prevent the farmers to move from one district to another.

Haryana inspector general of police (law and order) Navdeep Virk said, “We are working out a solution, but it is for sure that nobody will be allowed to disturb the law and order in the state. The police will ensure the implementation of the government’s order.”

It has been learnt that farmers, arhtiyas, labourers and people associated with mandis will also join the protest.

The farm leaders have also got the support of employees and trade unions as their representatives have announced to observe a strike on November 26 to join the farmers’ protest.

