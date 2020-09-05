Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Farmer commits suicide in Bundelkhand region

Farmer commits suicide in Bundelkhand region

A 65-year-old indebted farme allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree days after he received a notice warning of action if he did not pay Rs 19,469 electricity bill

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 11:36 IST

By Anupam Pateriya, Hindustan Times Bhopal/Sagar

shadow of a sad man with hangman noose on wall while making decision to suicide (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 65-year-old indebted farmer, who suffered damages to his crop, on Friday allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand days after he received a notice warning of action if he did not pay Rs 19,469 electricity bill, his family and police said.

Also read: NCRB data shows in 2019, a person died by suicide every four minutes

Prithvipur police station in-charge Narendra Tripathi said prima facie it appeared to be a case of suicide.

The farmer’s family said his uncle was traumatised and was under stress since he received the Rs 19,469 bill in July. He had taken a loan of Rs 92,000 from a bank and some loans from local money lenders too. “What traumatised my uncle more was the notice...received in August and issued by a tehsildar that he would have to face legal action if he did not pay the power bill by August 26. Yesterday [Friday], he told me that he was much worried given the notice and he wondered how he would pay the bill,” said a nephew of the farmer.

Another nephew of the farmer said their uncle owned 9-acre land and he had invested over Rs 40,000 in the summer-sown kharif crop so far. “The crop was destroyed due to insufficient rains. ...there was [also] pressure on him to repay the loan to the bank... All this tension led to his taking the drastic step.”



M K Soni, an executive engineer with a local power distribution company, said he has come to know that there was some domestic reason behind the farmer’s suicide. “I am not aware if he had got any notice to pay the bill.”

Sub-divisional magistrate Tarun Jain said he visited the farmer’s village and found his crop was affected. “I will have to check how much was the amount of the electricity bill.”

Tripathi said the body of the farmer was handed over to his family after a post-mortem. “A case has been lodged and an investigation is going on.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Alarming increase in active Covid cases; Mumbai sees 20% jump in fortnight
Sep 05, 2020 11:07 IST
India allows testing on demand for Covid-19
Sep 05, 2020 10:40 IST
Rajnath meets Chinese counterpart amid border tensions. Here’s what happened
Sep 05, 2020 12:37 IST
How India reached the grim figure of 4 million Covid-19 cases
Sep 05, 2020 11:40 IST

latest news

India-Bangladesh inland waterway route to be operational from today: All you need to know
Sep 05, 2020 12:52 IST
Aaron Finch second-fastest after Virat Kohli to score 2000 T20I runs
Sep 05, 2020 12:50 IST
Akshay’s Bell Bottom look from sets goes viral, Charu, Rajeev reunited
Sep 05, 2020 12:51 IST
V movie review: Nani’s film is a colossal mess of an action-thriller
Sep 05, 2020 12:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.