Farmer dies, woman suffers injuries as truck hits their bike

The woman had sought a lift from the biker to reach her workplace; mishap took place near Ladhowal toll barrier; truck driver arrested, woman’s condition stable

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 17:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A 45-year-old biker died and a 50-year-old woman, who was riding pillion, suffered grievous injuries after a truck hit them on the national highway near Ladhowal toll barrier on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Gurjeet Singh, 45, of Talwan village. The injured is Surinder Kaur, 50, of the same village, who works in a garment factory. As per the police, Gurjeet was heading to Ludhiana city to buy some farm equipments when Surinder sought a lift from him to reach her factory in Hussainpura village.

When they reached near the toll plaza, a speeding truck hit their bike and the duo fell down on the road, said eyewitnesses. Though Gurjeet was wearing a helmet, it came off as he fell down and his head hit the road, killing him on the spot.

The woman suffered multiple injuries, including a fracture in the arm. Some passersby rushed her to the hospital, where her condition is stated to be stable.



Ladhowal station house officer, sub-inspector Balwinder Singh, said the truck driver, identified as Ramesh Kumar, 50, of Hoshiarpur, has been arrested under Section 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

