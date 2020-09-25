Farmer found dead in Greater Noida with head injuries, burn marks

A 40-year-old farmer was found dead with injuries to the head and burn marks over his body in Jarcha village of Greater Noida Friday morning. The deceased was identified as Bishan Singh, a resident of Gulawathi Khurd village in Bulandshahr.

Police said Singh had left home around 6am Wednesday after telling his family that he will be back in some time. However, when he did not return even till late night, the family began looking for him. Later, on Friday around 8am, a villagers who was acquainted with Singh, spotted the body lying in the green belt near a petrol pump in Jarcha. He then informed Singh’s family and the police.

Shyam Sundar, station house officer, Jarcha police station, said the body had a blunt injury to the left side of the head and burn marks on the torso. “It appears that he died of the head injury. We have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and reports are awaited. It is not clear how Singh sustained the head injuries and the burns,” he said.

Police suspect that the man was murdered and dumped in the area. Sunder said primary investigation shows that Singh had come to Jarcha to meet a family and discuss the marriage proposal of a known acquaintance last week and then returned home. “On Wednesday, he left home without telling his family members where he was going. We are checking his call detail records and questioning people to find out more,” he said.

Narender Pradhan, Singh’s neighbour, said Singh had gone missing in the past too for a few days but he always returned home eventually. “Singh used to drink heavily. We suspect someone spiked his drinks and killed him,” he claimed. Police said Singh’s family has not filed any written complaint so far.