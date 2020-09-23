Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Farmer killed, 17 BKU activists injured after bus rams into truck near Bathinda

Farmer killed, 17 BKU activists injured after bus rams into truck near Bathinda

The farmers were returning in a private bus after eight-day dharna ended at Badal village in neighbouring Muktsar; vehicle they were travelling in initially broke down and they took the bus which met with the accident

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 12:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bathinda

Farmers alleged delayed medical attention to the accident victims and blocked traffic at the busy ITI Chowk, the intersection connecting Bathinda with Haryana and Rajasthan besides Talwandi Sabo and Mansa districts of Punjab on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

A farmer was killed and 17 others were injured when a private bus rammed into a truck parked on the roadside near Kot Fatta village in Bathinda district on Tuesday night.

Police said all victims were Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) activists who were returning after the eight-day protest against the farm bills outside former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal’s house in Badal village of neighbouring Muktsar district ended.

Mukhtiar Singh, 62, of Kishangarh village in Bathinda died during treatment in the local civil hospital.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital and a private health institute.



The farmers were returning to their respective villages in a private bus that broke down. They were headed home in another bus that rammed into the truck on the roadside.

BKU activists alleged delayed medical attention to the accident victims and blocked traffic at the busy ITI Chowk, the intersection connecting Bathinda with Haryana and Rajasthan besides Talwandi Sabo and Mansa districts of Punjab.

BKU leader Jasgeer Singh complained that no district official visited the injured at hospital.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India prepared for a long haul over disengagement but not yield an inch in Ladakh
Sep 23, 2020 13:26 IST
Bharat Biotech inks licensing deal with Washington University School of Medicine for Covid intranasal vaccine
Sep 23, 2020 13:23 IST
Opposition to meet President today amid Parliament boycott over farm bills
Sep 23, 2020 12:28 IST
For 5th consecutive day, recoveries surpass fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Sep 23, 2020 13:00 IST

latest news

UPSC NDA, NA (II) 2019 Result: Marks of qualified candidates released
Sep 23, 2020 13:25 IST
PM Modi to hold virtual bilateral summit with Sri Lankan counterpart on Saturday
Sep 23, 2020 13:21 IST
SWAYAM admit card 2020 released at swayam.gov.in, here’s how to download
Sep 23, 2020 13:21 IST
CPCB turns 46; promises to prioritise science in policies, health risk in pollution control
Sep 23, 2020 13:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.