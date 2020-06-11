Sections
Home / Cities / Farmer killed in stray bull attack in Jind

Farmer killed in stray bull attack in Jind

The victim had gone to water his crops when the bull suddenly entered the fields and attacked him.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 19:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

The victim died on the spot. Body handed over to family members after post-mortem examination (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 56-year-old farmer was killed in a stray bull attack in Jind’s Lajwana Khurd village on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Balwan Singh. His nephew, Shiv Kumar, said that Balwan had gone to water the crops when a stray bull suddenly entered the fields and attacked him. He died on the spot.

Investigating officer, Sanjay Kumar of Julana police station, said the victim’s body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem examination.

