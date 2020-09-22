Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Farmer union members boo BJP leaders at media briefings in Sangrur, Barnala

Farmer union members boo BJP leaders at media briefings in Sangrur, Barnala

SANGRUR Members of farmer unions on Tuesday staged protests outside the venues in Sangrur and Baranal where BJP was holding press conferences to condemn opposition parties over...

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 20:53 IST

By HT Correspondent,

SANGRUR Members of farmer unions on Tuesday staged protests outside the venues in Sangrur and Baranal where BJP was holding press conferences to condemn opposition parties over their anti-farm bills stand.

In Sangrur, BJP’s Kisan Morcha state general secretary Maninder Kapial and district chief Randeep Deol were addressing the media when members of Kirti Kisan Union started raising slogans against the Modi government. Police intervention saved the situation from getting out of hands.

In Barnala, members of BKU Lakhowal and Lok Insaaf Party demonstrated outside the local rest house where BJP members were briefing the media. “When farmers raised slogans, the BJP leaders left the venue. We will not allow BJP men to misguide the people of Punjab. Farmers will oppose BJP leaders in villages and towns across the state,” said Bhupinder Longowal, state convener of Kirti Kisan Union’s youth wing.

Sangrur district BJP chief Randeep Deol said some people were trying to take political mileage by opposing the bills. “The agriculture bills are pro-farmer but so-called farmer leaders are suppressing our voice,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Facebook India head moves SC against Delhi panel’s notice, hearing tomorrow
Sep 22, 2020 20:28 IST
Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA
Sep 22, 2020 20:59 IST
RR vs CSK Live: CSK hit back with 3 quick wkts even as Smith stands tall
Sep 22, 2020 21:06 IST
Don’t want to fight hot or cold war with any country: What Xi Jinping said at UNGA
Sep 22, 2020 21:08 IST

latest news

Jharkhand woman, 55, branded witch, hair chopped off; 9 arrested
Sep 22, 2020 21:04 IST
Covid situation: Pune administration cites manpower shortage as main hurdle
Sep 22, 2020 21:04 IST
Work from home in comfort with these affordable and stylish flip flops
Sep 22, 2020 20:58 IST
Don’t want to fight hot or cold war with any country: What Xi Jinping said at UNGA
Sep 22, 2020 21:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.