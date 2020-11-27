Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Farmers’ agitation: Delhi metro services resume on all lines

Farmers’ agitation: Delhi metro services resume on all lines

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) added that services will be regular on all lines on Saturday.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 19:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“Services normal at all corridors from 5:35 pm onwards,” the DMRC tweeted on Friday. (AP file photo)

Delhi metro services resumed on all lines on Friday evening after they were interrupted for few hours at several locations due to the ongoing ‘Dilli Chalo’ protest march by farmers. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) added that services will be regular on all lines on Saturday.

“Public Service Announcement. Services normal at all corridors from 5:35 pm onwards. Tomorrow regular services on all Lines as of now” the DMRC tweeted.

It had earlier said that all stations near the Delhi-Haryana border would remained closed due to protests adding services from neighbouring cities would also remain suspended.

 



On Friday morning entry and exit gates at six metro stations on the Green Line -(Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Tikri Border, Tikri Kalan and Ghevra) were closed due to security reasons, the DMRC had announced.

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana who have been heading to Delhi since Thursday to protest against the three farm laws passed by the Centre were finally allowed to enter the national capital by the Delhi Police.

Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava appealed to the agitating farmers to demonstrate peacefully and maintain law and order.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
Nov 27, 2020 18:17 IST
Farmers enter Delhi via Tikri border, told to demonstrate at Burari ground
Nov 27, 2020 18:02 IST
Mehbooba Mufti not under house arrest, asked to defer Pulwama visit: Police
Nov 27, 2020 17:55 IST
Amid doubts, UK seeks AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine supply
Nov 27, 2020 18:01 IST

latest news

Every step is part of the plan: Life Hacks by Charles Assisi
Nov 27, 2020 19:42 IST
Govt intends to formalise registration process of vintage motor vehicles
Nov 27, 2020 19:40 IST
HTLS 2020: Uday Shankar says regulation of OTT ‘is a gigantic challenge’
Nov 27, 2020 19:39 IST
Maharashtra: Existing lockdown restrictions extended till Dec 31
Nov 27, 2020 19:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.