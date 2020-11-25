Sections
Home / Cities / Farmers' agitation: No Metro service at some stations till 2pm

Farmers’ agitation: No Metro service at some stations till 2pm

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 23:24 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 23:24 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: Metro train services on several corridors will be restricted till 2pm on Wednesday due to the farmers’ agitation against the new farm bills. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has decided to stop regular services between several stations on six of its corridors.

A DMRC official said, “This has been done on the request of the Delhi Police to avoid crowding in view of the Covid pandemic. From morning till 2pm, Metro services on various corridors will be regulated.”

On the Red line, no service will be available between Dilshad Garden and Major Mohit Sharma Rajender Nagar section.Similarly, on Yellow line (Samaypur Badli-HUDA city Centre) train service will not be available between Sultanpur and Guru Dronacharya stations.

Trains will not run between Noida City Centre to New Ashok Nagar and Vaishali to Anand Vihar till 2pm.



On the Inderlok to Mukdka corridor (Green line), services will not be available between Tikri Kalan to Brig. Hoshiar Singh section.

Similarly, on the Violet line, there will be no trains between Badarpur Border to Mewala Maharajpur section. DMRC officials said that regular service will be available on Airport line and other corridors.

Regular services will resume after 2pm. While trains will ply on all the corridors, boarding and deboarding will not be allowed on these stretches.

