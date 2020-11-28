Farmers’ agitation: Sealing of Delhi borders leaves Ludhiana industrialists on tenterhooks

Sealing of the Delhi borders due to the farmers’ agitation against the agriculture bills has left industrialists in Ludhiana in a state of uncertainty.

Transportation of goods to the National Capital via road has come to a halt for the last three days, causing them heavy losses, industrialists say.

Representatives of the hosiery and cycle industry rued that the lockdown, then the “rail-roko” agitation and now sealing of the Delhi borders was taking a toll on their business.

Darshan Dawar, president of the Ludhiana Woollen Manufacturers Association and Knitwear Club, said, “It is peak season for the hosiery industry and sealing of Delhi borders will affect business at large. A large number of traders in Delhi purchase goods from Ludhiana and will cancel orders if delivery is delayed. Not only Delhi, but movement of goods to other states, including Madhya Pradesh, has also been affected.”

Industrialists said the failure of the central and state governments to find a solution for the impasse, was resulting in heavy losses for them.

DS Chawla, president of the United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA), said, “Around 50% of the bicycle industry has already been hit due to the farmers’ agitation. We are not being able to procure raw material as transporters are not accepting orders. They fear untoward incidents at the borders of Punjab and Haryana.”

Transporters said the Delhi borders were completely sealed for the last three days and some vehicles had also got stuck on the way.

Jagdish Jassowal, media secretary of Ludhiana Goods Transport Association, said, “Delhi’s borders are sealed for the last three days, now allowing movement of goods vehicles. Some vehicles also got stuck on the way, so no new orders are being accepted for now. To reach other states, truckers are taking alternative routes from Haryana.”