Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Farmers, anganwadi workers protest outside BJP leaders’ houses in Kaithal

Farmers, anganwadi workers protest outside BJP leaders’ houses in Kaithal

High drama was witnessed in Kaithal City on Saturday as hundreds of farmers and members of Anganwadi workers’ union held a protest outside the residences of Haryana...

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 02:38 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Heavy police force was deployed to control the protesters, but farmers removed the barricades with the help of tractors and reached near the residence of minister Dhanda. (HT Photo)

High drama was witnessed in Kaithal City on Saturday as hundreds of farmers and members of Anganwadi workers’ union held a protest outside the residences of Haryana minister of state for women and child welfare Kamlesh Dhanda and local MLA Leela Ram Gurjar.

Heavy police force was deployed to control the protesters, but farmers removed the barricades with the help of tractors and reached near the residence of Dhanda.

They have been demanding the resignation of Dhanda to support their ongoing agitation against the three agriculture laws.

Earlier, the protesters had reached the residence of Kaithal MLA Leela Ram Gurjar and demanded an apology from him for his alleged statement likening the protesting farmers to terrorists. “We have come to the residence of MLA Gurjar to ask him to find out the terrorists amongst us,” the farmers associated with BKU (Charuni) said.



They also threatened to boycott them if they failed to support their agitation.

“We had voted for them so that they could raise our voice, but they failed. Now, we demand the minister and the MLA to resign from the BJP to join our protest and we will ensure their win again,” the protesters said.

Kaithal superintendent of police Lokender Singh said the situation was under control as the protests ended peacefully. He said that no FIR has been registered against any farmer.

This is the second such protest in Kaithal in the past one week. The Kaithal police had booked around 100 unidentified farmers for threatening Kamlesh Dhanda and JJP MLA Ishwar Singh and blocking their way on December 25.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted use
by Rhythma Kaul
Air India opens booking for flights between India, UK
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
‘Jumbo panels serve no purpose,’ says Karti Chidambaram in veiled dig at Congress
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar

latest news

Biden flexes Georgia muscle alongside GOP in Senate races
by Associated Press| Posted by Mallika Soni
Pandemic hiatus at Sydney Opera House set to end with glitzy show
by Agence France-Presse| Posted by Mallika Soni
UK PM Johnson could lose his seat and majority at next election, says poll
by Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Farmers, anganwadi workers protest outside BJP leaders’ houses in Kaithal
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.