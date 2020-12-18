Farmers asked to clean up protest sites at Bawal and Shahjahanpur

Haryana and Rajasthan Police on Friday have asked protesters at Bawal and Shahjahanpur to keep the sites clean.

Police teams deployed at the sites had complained of odour and improper disposal of garbage.

Farmers protesting in Bawal in Rewari and Shahjahanpur on Delhi-Jaipur highway at the Haryana-Rajasthan border had set up more than 30 tents on Wednesday at the sites. While many farmers sleep at the protest sites, others return to their respective village at night, police said.

Police said leftover food, rotten vegetables and used disposable plates were piling up at the spot.

Abhishek Jorwal, superintendent of police (Rewari), said that they informed the civil authorities to clean Bawal area and dustbins were placed on Friday.

“The situation is under control and the protestors silently protesting on the service lanes have been asked to keep the area clean to ensure no one faces any inconvenience,” he said.

Ram Murti Joshi, superintendent of police (Bhiwadi), said that the civil teams were cleaning the sites and the farmer leaders have been asked to take charge and maintain cleanliness.

Tej Bahadur Yadav, a former constable of the Border Security Force (BSF), who was sacked from service and who lost the 2019 Lok Sabha election against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s in Varanasi and now at the protest site, said that they have brought dustbins and have asked the kitchen members to ensure cleanliness. “A tractor-trolley driver has been asked to disposed of garbage at a site in Bhiwadi,” he said.

Farmers at the Shahjahanpur border connecting Haryana and Rajasthan have been denied access by the to move ahead on the national highway.

The police on Monday had set up barricades to stop the protestors from crossing the border and hence one side of the carriageway is blocked.