Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Farmers block highway in Phagwaraagainst Centre’s agri-ordinances

Farmers block highway in Phagwaraagainst Centre’s agri-ordinances

At 11am, over 2,000 farmers started a protest leading up to the march, before blocking both sides of the highway to mark their protest

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 15:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Phagwara

Farmers claim the ordinances will hit the mandi system. (HT Photo)

Phagwara Opposing the three agri-ordinances that the Centre has brought in, farmers blocked the national highway-44 near the Sugar Mill Chowk on Tuesday. At 11am, over 2,000 farmers started a protest leading up to the march, before blocking both sides of the highway to mark their protest.

They raised anti-government slogans, with the BJP-led government being branded as anti-poor and anti-farmer. In addition to farmers, farm labourers, arhtiyas and others connected with agricultural activities also participated in the protest. Traffic movement was hit, with police diverting commuters to other routes. There were long queues in the service lane.

Farmers claim the ordinances will hit the mandi system, which has been the best for the purchase and procurement of foodgrains. The community also fears that these ordinances might end the regime of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and assured procurement. Phagwara sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Pavitar Singh said they were trying their best to get farmers to lift the dharnas.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China not honouring customary alignment of boundary with India: Rajnath Singh
Sep 15, 2020 15:36 IST
India sheds reluctance in engaging Taliban at the Doha intra-Afghan talks
Sep 15, 2020 14:12 IST
India inflicted heavy casualties on Chinese forces at Galwan: Rajnath Singh
Sep 15, 2020 16:04 IST
Facebook objects to Delhi assembly notice on alleged inaction in hate speech cases
Sep 15, 2020 14:12 IST

latest news

Faulty glass tables can cause life-threatening injuries. Here’s how
Sep 15, 2020 16:30 IST
Gauri Khan announces debut book, titled ‘My Life in Design’
Sep 15, 2020 16:36 IST
Richa, Taapsee, Sonam come out in support of Jaya Bachchan
Sep 15, 2020 16:29 IST
Accused cop turns approver in Behbal Kalan firing case
Sep 15, 2020 16:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.