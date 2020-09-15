Farmers block highway in Phagwaraagainst Centre’s agri-ordinances

Phagwara Opposing the three agri-ordinances that the Centre has brought in, farmers blocked the national highway-44 near the Sugar Mill Chowk on Tuesday. At 11am, over 2,000 farmers started a protest leading up to the march, before blocking both sides of the highway to mark their protest.

They raised anti-government slogans, with the BJP-led government being branded as anti-poor and anti-farmer. In addition to farmers, farm labourers, arhtiyas and others connected with agricultural activities also participated in the protest. Traffic movement was hit, with police diverting commuters to other routes. There were long queues in the service lane.

Farmers claim the ordinances will hit the mandi system, which has been the best for the purchase and procurement of foodgrains. The community also fears that these ordinances might end the regime of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and assured procurement. Phagwara sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Pavitar Singh said they were trying their best to get farmers to lift the dharnas.