Farmers block Jaipur-Delhi highway in Rewari

Haryana Police on Sunday placed barricades near Jaisinghpur Kheda village in Rewari on National Highway-48 that connects Delhi and Jaipur after farmers from Rajasthan started assembling there and blocked the highway.

Rewari DC Yashendra Singh and SP Abhishek Jorwal also reached the border to review the situation. The police diverted the traffic coming from Delhi side via Kasola Chowk and restricted entry of vehicles going towards the capital from Rajasthan. Fire brigades and riot control vehicles were brought in as well.

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav and social activist Medha Patkar also reached the Rewari border to extend support to Rajasthan farmers, who started their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march.

“If the police will restrict the movement of farmers towards Delhi, we will start a dharna on the Haryana-Rajasthan border at Rewari,” Yadav said.

Banwari Lal, convener of Rashtriya Kisan Mahasabha, said farmers of Rajasthan stood united with Haryana and Punjab farmers. “We are waiting for the arrival of other farmers. We will start our march towards Delhi once other groups join us,” he said.

Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava on Sunday visited the Tikri border and took stock of law and order situation. He asked police officials to ensure peace and allow free passage of vehicles in the region.

Farm leaders to observe hunger strike today

Interacting with reporters at Singhu-Kundli border, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) Haryana president Gurnam Singh Charuni said all farm leaders would observe a hunger strike on Monday wherever they are leading the protest. The agitating farmers have, meanwhile, also started growing vegetables on the divider at Tikri border.

Hooda, Kundu met kin of deceased farmer

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Independent MLA from Meham, Balraj Kundu, on Sunday met the family members of Kitab Singh Chahal, a farmer from Jind who died of cardiac arrest while sitting on a dharna on December 8.

Kundu gave financial aid of ₹2 lakh each to the families of Kitab Singh and Ajay Moor, a resident of Baroda in Sonepat, who had died due to “cold” at Singhu border.

Plan to protest at district headquarters

The farm leaders from Haryana have now decided to hold protests at all district headquarters on Monday.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Tikait) state president Ratan Mann said a meeting of union leaders was held at Panipat on Sunday and it was decided that the farmers would hold protests at the district headquarters from 10am to 5pm on Monday.

The leaders have also urged their supporters to ensure that the protests remain peaceful.

(With input from HTC Karnal)