Farmers block tracks in 6 Punjab districts on day 1 of ‘rail roko’ stir against Centre’s agriculture bills

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 01:40 IST

By HT Correspondents,

Members of farmer outfits blocking a railway track against the central government’s agriculture ordinances in Patiala on Thursday. (Bharat Bhushan/HT)

Thousands of farmers, farm labourers, commission agents and others blocked the railway tracks in at least six districts of Punjab against the Central government’s contentious agriculture bills on the first day of the three-day-long ‘rail roko’ protest.

At Amritsar district’s Devidaspura village, activists of the Kisan Sangharsh Committee (KSC) besides employees and commission agents laid siege to the Amritsar-Delhi rail route.

The protesters pitched tents on the tracks where they will continue to protest till Saturday. The protest started around 12:30pm with rural medical practitioners (RMPs) seen supporting the farmers.

Addressing the gathering, committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said, “The Centre has strangulated the democracy by passing these bills. But, the people of the country will not let the NDA government go ahead with this.”



Also, the farmers passed a resolution against those supporting the Centre on the issue and called for their social boycott. They announced to block railway tracks in Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran and Jalandhar districts on the last day of the three-day stir.

Personnel of the Punjab Police and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) were deployed at the site.

In Sangrur district’s Chhajli village, the farmers put a tent on the Delhi-Ludhiana track, while the protesters blocked the Bathinda-Ambala railway track in Barnala town.

Manjeet Singh Gharachon of the Bhartiya Kisan union (BKU-Ugrahan) said the youth, women and people from all walks of life are joining hands with them and their protests will force the Modi government to withdraw the “anti-farmer bills”.

In Ferozepur district, the farmers blocked the tracks leading to the Ferozepur railway station near Basti Tanka Wali village.

In Nabha town of Patiala district, farmers under the banner of the BKU (Ugarahan) blocked the Patiala-Dhuri railway track. Hundreds of farmers gathered at the railway station and raised slogans against the Centre for bringing the ordinances.

Union’s district president Manjit Singh said they will stage sit-ins on the rail tracks across the district on September 26. “The farmers are feeling betrayed with the NDA government’s move as their future is at stake,” he added.

Also, scores of BKU (Ekta Ugrahana) activists squatted on the railway track in Mansa town.

Led by union’s district president Ram Singh Bhaini Bagha, women were also present at the protest site.

