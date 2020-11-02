Farmers blocking 7 Reliance trucks from entering Amritsar

Farmers have taken the trucks in their custody, as their protest is also against the entry of corporate entities in the field of agriculture, that the Central laws facilitate. (Representational image) (HT FILE)

Over 50 farmers agitating against the three Central farm laws have refused to allow seven trucks carrying products of the Reliance Group to pass through the toll plaza on the national highway-1 at Manawala village and enter the holy city, since stopping the consignment on Saturday evening.

The trucks are transporting essential goods and processed food items for stores and malls in Amritsar. Farmers have taken the trucks in their custody, as their protest is also against the entry of corporate entities in the field of agriculture, that the Central laws facilitate. The driver, cleaner etc of the trucks are being taken care of by the farmers. Police are yet to intervene.

On Monday, representatives of the company arrived at the spot to negotiate, but farmers did not even meet them. “We will not free these trucks, till the company does not give us in writing that it will never deliver its goods in Amritsar in future,” said Dilbag Singh, of the Azad Kisan Sangharsh Committee, which has been on dharna at the toll plaza for past 25 days.

A delegation of farmers from the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee will meet Punjab advocate general Atul Nanda at Kisan Bhawan in Chandigarh at 11am on Tuesday to discuss the constitutional validity of the bills that a special session of the state assembly passed to counter the Centre’s laws.