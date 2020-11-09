Farmers continue protest at railway station parking in Sangrur, Barnala

Farmers protest at the parking of the railway station in Sangrur on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Sangrur/Patiala Amid continued suspension of goods trains in Punjab, members of 29 farmer unions staged a dharna at parking of Sangrur and Barnala railway stations on Monday. This dharna was started on November 7. Farmers claimed that they will allow only goods trains in the state, but will oppose passenger trains.

Activists of Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan), however, protested outside the residence of BJP leaders and toll plazas in Sangrur and Barnala.

“Protests are being continued at the railway station parkings as farmers want service of goods trains in Punjab. The Modi government is, however, showing its anti-farmer face by not allowing these trains in the state,” said Bhupinder Longowal, state committee member, Kirti Kisan Union.

“Farmer unions have shifted protests from railway track to railway platforms and from the platform to parking. However, we will not allow passenger trains till the repeal of these black laws,” added Longowal.

After shifting their dharnas from railway track on the 22th day of rail roko agitation, farmers have been holding protests inside the railway premises in these districts. However, during these protests, they also held demonstrations in markets, but continued dharnas inside the railway premises.

“We are preparing for a protest in Delhi on November 26-27, with a large number of farmers and labourers. The Centre’s agriculture laws are not just anti-farmers, these black laws will damage the business of small traders and shopkeepers as well,” he added.

‘RAILWAYS HAVE STOPPED

GOODS TRAIN UNNECESSARILY’

Farmers have cleared the rail tracks, but have occupied the parking lot outside railway station in Patiala’s Shambu situated on Punjab-Haryana interstate border. Railways, however, is insisting that protests must be lifted from the railway track and other properties as well.

Jagmohan Singh, general secretary, BKU (Dakaunda) said, “The railways have stopped the movement of trains unnecessarily, and is coming up with new conditions for resuming service. Farmers have already cleared tracks and platforms and protesting outside premises of railway stations,” he said, adding their protests would continue on railway station premises.

“We have clarified to the government that only movement of goods trains will be allowed. Farmers will not allow movement of passenger trains,” he said.

A faction of BKU (Ugarahan) cleared tracks leading to the Nabha thermal plant in Rajpura and have shifted their protest opposite the main gate of the plant building.