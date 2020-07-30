Farmers cry foul over ‘illegal’ collection of parking fee at Ludhiana vegetable market

Sections
The farmers rued that they were exempted from paying the parking fee since 2017, but the market committee is still charging the fee illegally

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 20:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Farmers visiting the vegetable market near Jalandhar bypass are raising a hue and cry over ‘illegal’ collection parking fee of ₹35 at the entry point.

The farmers rued that they were exempted from paying the parking fee since 2017, but the market committee is still charging the fee illegally. Despite complaints given to the market committee officials, no relief has been provided to the farmers.

Farmers said, “In 2017, the mandi board had issued clear orders that no entry or parking fee would be charged from the farmers who visit the market for selling their produce. But the market committee officials are only exempting the tractor-trolley and fee is being charged from farmers bringing their produce in jeeps and other vehicles.

“Despite complaints submitted with the market committee officials, no action has been taken in this regard. Hundreds of farmers visit the market for selling their produce and ₹35 for each vehicle is being charged illegally. We have also shown the document to the market committee officials but to no avail. The farmers would be forced to raise an agitation if the market committee members did not stop this illegal practice,” said a farmer Swaran Singh.



Meanwhile, the members of the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) have also extended their support to the farmers and announced to raise an agitation in the coming days. Senior LIP leader, Randhir Singh Sibia said, “If needed we would also block the road outside the vegetable market. The administration and market committee officials would be responsible for the same.”

Despite repeated attempts, the secretary of the market committee could not be reached.

