Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Farmers disrupt Kurukshetra MP’s event in Yamunanagar

Farmers disrupt Kurukshetra MP’s event in Yamunanagar

The lawmaker was scheduled to arrive at Damla and Khurdi villages to inaugurate community halls. However, the protesters reached before him and allegedly vandalised the site.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 01:23 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal,

Kurukshetra MP Naib Singh Saini, however, inaugurated the projects and reached several other villages in Radaur block. (HT Photo)

Farmers and activists belonging to Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU, Charuni) on Tuesday disrupted and ‘vandalised’ the sites where Kurukshetra MP Naib Singh Saini was supposed to hold public event in Yamunanagar.

The lawmaker was scheduled to arrive at Damla and Khurdi villages to inaugurate community halls. However, the protesters reached before him and allegedly vandalised the site.

“We protested against Saini’s presence in the village and inaugurated the halls before his arrival amid the presence of police force,” BKU district president Sanju Gudiana said.

Saini, however, inaugurated the projects and reached several other villages in Radaur block.

Later, the MP, along with former state minister Karndev Kamboj, addressed the locals. Saini claimed that the protests were instigated by the Congress.

“I can’t call them farmers who disrupted the events in these two villages. This shows that the Congress has misguided the peasants about the farm laws. I addressed the farmers at another event and there is no doubt amongst them about these laws that are made to change the farming sector,” Saini said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

AIIMS nurses call off strike after 2-hour meet with hospital administration
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Top Republican breaks with Donald Trump, congratulates Joe Biden
by Yashwant Raj
Jagan meets Shah, asks to begin process of shifting HC to Kurnool
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Covid-19 doesn’t differentiate between rich, poor: Supreme Court
by Utkarsh Anand

latest news

Interstate gender test racket busted, 1 held
by HT Correspondent
Cat keeps trying to cat its toy’s shadow, is left ‘purrplexed’ with result
by Sanya Budhiraja
Two Mansa docs, volunteers to set up medical camp at Tikri
by Vishal Joshi
Police bust drone module engaged in drug, gun smuggling; two held
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.