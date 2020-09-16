Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Farmers lift blockadesfrom 3 Majha bridges

Farmers lift blockadesfrom 3 Majha bridges

AMRITSAR Farmers on Wednesday lifted the blockades on three main bridges of Majha region, taking cognisance of the ‘inconvenience’ they caused to the people. Farmers,...

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 19:10 IST

By HT Correspondent,

AMRITSAR Farmers on Wednesday lifted the blockades on three main bridges of Majha region, taking cognisance of the ‘inconvenience’ they caused to the people. Farmers, however, have announced to intensify their protest against the agriculture ordinances that are being introduced in Parliament to make them laws.

Thousands of farmers, under the banner of Kisan Sangharash Committee (KSC), had laid siege to the Harike bridge connecting Majha and Malwa, the Beas bridge on the Amritsar-Delhi highway and the Hargobindpur bridge in Gurdaspur on Monday afternoon.

Farmer leaders, while lifting the blockades, said since the Centre appears to be adamant on passing the “anti-farmer” ordinances in Parliament, they will scale up their protest and a decision will be taken in a high-level meeting on Thursday.

KSC’s general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher, who led the protest on Beas bridge, said, “We have lifted the protest, but that doesn’t mean our struggle has finished. Now, the protest will be intensified.”

He said, “Our further action plan may include barring the entry of political leaders, especially the Central ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs, in Punjab’s villages. We may also plan to launch rail roko andolan (stir), besides organising long protest marches in all cities and villages of the state.”

KSC’s Punjab president Satnam Singh Pannu held responsible both the ruling Congress in Punjab and the BJP’s ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for playing with the sentiments of the state’s farmers.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rajnath Singh to make statement on LAC in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
Sep 16, 2020 19:39 IST
Delhi riots case: Police file over 17,000-page charge sheet, name 15 people
Sep 16, 2020 18:47 IST
Ban on export of PPE coveralls, hydroxychloroquine, sanitizers lifted
Sep 16, 2020 19:13 IST
Tatas’ bid puts them in front to bag new Parliament building contract
Sep 16, 2020 18:18 IST

latest news

Hard to go past him: Ponting names Mumbai Indians’ ‘dangerman’ for IPL 2020
Sep 16, 2020 20:05 IST
‘Anguished’: PM Modi on Rajasthan’s Chambal river boat accident that killed 13
Sep 16, 2020 20:02 IST
Govt has info that some individuals, including from South, joined IS: MoS Home
Sep 16, 2020 20:01 IST
Rs 21 lakh worth booty stolen from Wakdewadi house in Pune
Sep 16, 2020 19:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.