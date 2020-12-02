Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Farmers of Hamirpur’s Chaleli village cash in on crop diversification

Farmers of Hamirpur’s Chaleli village cash in on crop diversification

The farmers of Chaleli village in the district’s Bijheri developmental block have amplified their annual income by growing cash crops under the Himachal Pradesh Crop...

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 00:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Hamirpur

the annual income per hectare of Chaleli farmers has increased from Rs 74,500 to over Rs 3 lakh. (Representational photo)

The farmers of Chaleli village in the district’s Bijheri developmental block have amplified their annual income by growing cash crops under the Himachal Pradesh Crop Diversification Incentive Project, being run with the help of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Due to harsh weather conditions, lack of irrigation facilities and low yields, many such cultivators who had been growing wheat and maize growers for generations were on the verge of quitting farming. However, crop diversification brought hope for them.

Under this project, about 9.58-hectare farming land was brought under irrigation at a cost of Rs 46 lakh in the village. Besides this, 35 farmers were provided power tillers, power weeders, garlic planters and other modern agricultural implements through JICA and trained by agricultural experts.

Farmers including Raj Kumar, Saravan Kumar and Nikkaram, Sanjeev Kumar have set an example in vegetable production with the help of the JICA project. They are now planting cucumber, bitter gourd, okra, tomatoes and other vegetables along with traditional crops during the kharif season, while peas, radishes, potatoes, cabbage and other vegetables are sown during the rabi season.

JICA project director Dr Vinod Kumar Sharma said that due to the diversification, the production of food crops has increased to 28 quintals per hectare and vegetable production to 190 quintals per hectare in the kharif season in Chaleli village.

Similarly, for the rabi season, the yield of food grains is 26 quintals per hectare while the vegetable production is 160 quintals per hectare. Sharma said that the annual income per hectare of Chaleli farmers has increased from Rs 74,500 to over Rs 3 lakh, nearly a five-time rise.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP wants early, amicable resolution to farmers’ protests
Dec 01, 2020 22:30 IST
After Delhi and Gujarat, UP caps price of RT-PCR test by private labs
Dec 01, 2020 21:35 IST
No agreement between farm unions, govt: Who said what during meeting
Dec 01, 2020 20:28 IST
TMC staves off crisis, says rebel leader Suvendu Adhikari not leaving party
Dec 02, 2020 00:38 IST

latest news

Doctor killed, 6 others injured after vehicle ploughs into wedding procession in Uttarakhand
Dec 02, 2020 00:50 IST
Horoscope Today: What’s in store for your zodiac sign on December 2
Dec 02, 2020 00:50 IST
Online IIT placements: Fewer packages from foreign firms
Dec 02, 2020 00:48 IST
HP Cong donates medical equipment for Covid patient care
Dec 02, 2020 00:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.