Sections
Home / Cities / Farmers oppose farm ordinances, gheroa Harsimrat’s residence

Farmers oppose farm ordinances, gheroa Harsimrat’s residence

A few protesters sustained minor injuries when the police resorted to cane-charging them for removing barricades at the Badal village

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 00:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bathinda

The activists of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee gheroaed the residence of Union food processing industries minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and and Ferozepur Lok Sabha MP Sukhbir Singh Badal at Badal village in Muktsar on Tuesday.

A few protesters sustained minor injuries when the police resorted to cane-charging them for removing barricades at the Badal village.

Led by state president of the committee, Satnam Singh Pannu, and vice-president Jasbir Singh, the protesters raised slogans against three farm-related ordinances introduced by the central government. They said that the ordinances are in the interests of the corporate and against those of the farmers and arthiyas.

After meeting with a farmers’ delegation, Harsimrat and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said objections raised by the committee will be discussed with the Union minister of agriculture. Sukhbir said the SAD will oppose any move to curb minimum support price (MSP) in India.



Meanwhile, the protesters violated social distancing guidelines during the sit-in. Even during the meeting with Harsimrat, many farmer leaders were not wearing masks and did not adhere to social distancing norms.

Muktsar deputy commissioner MK Aravind Kumar said that legal action will be taken against the protesters for violating covid guidelines.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Three deaths, 379 cases push Punjab patient tally to 10,889
Jul 22, 2020 00:46 IST
Covid-19 victims’ body swap: Magisterial probe begins, Amritsar GMC staff questioned
Jul 22, 2020 00:42 IST
Jammu and Kashmir crosses 15,000-mark in 145 days with 608 new Covid-19 cases
Jul 22, 2020 00:42 IST
Heroin seizures along Punjab border see three-fold rise this year
Jul 22, 2020 00:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.