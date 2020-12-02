Farmers protest: Haryana’s Dhadan khap threatens to stop supply of essentials to Delhi

One of the prominent khaps in Haryana, Dhadan khap, has threatened to stop sending vegetables, milk and other essential commodities to Delhi if the demands of the farmers protesting against three farm laws are not met by Thursday evening.

While chairing a meeting of the khap body at Jind, Dalbir Sheokand, head of Dhadan khap, said they will ‘kooch Delhi borders’ on Thursday and stop the supply of all essential commodities to Delhi, if the demands are not fulfilled by the Centre. “All the khap representatives should conduct a door-door meeting to apprise people about these black laws. We will kooch Delhi on Thursday with a large group of tractor-trolleys,” he added.

Meanwhile, the farmer unions on Wednesday held a joint meeting at the Singhu-Kundli border and asked the Union government to repeal the three farm laws.

Dharshan Pal, president of All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC), said the government’s attempts to divide them have been foiled and they want the Centre to repeal the farm laws, rollback decision to impose a fine of Rs 1 crore on farmers for stubble burning and the new electricity bill.

“Our leaders will meet Union agriculture minister Narendra Tomar to discuss these demands on Thursday. We will launch a direct fight with the government if they do not accept our demands,” he said during a press briefing at Singhu border.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) state chief Gurnam Singh Charuni said all the farmer unions are ready to come under one forum to protest against these laws if demands are not accepted by the Union government on Thursday.

“We will start a protest at the village-level against the crony capitalists, who are aspiring to acquire our land. The farmers have expressed gratitude to the players and former soldiers for deciding to return the awards against these farm laws. People, who know about agriculture, are protesting against these laws and those sitting in power are explaining the profits of these laws,” he added.

Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal said the government is ready to solve the grievances of farmers.

“The farmers should see the results of these three farm laws for the next three years before protesting,” he added.