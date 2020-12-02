Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Farmers protest: Haryana’s Dhadan khap threatens to stop supply of essentials to Delhi

Farmers protest: Haryana’s Dhadan khap threatens to stop supply of essentials to Delhi

The farmer unions also held a joint meeting at the Singhu-Kundli border and asked the Union government to repeal the three farm laws.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 21:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

(HT File)

One of the prominent khaps in Haryana, Dhadan khap, has threatened to stop sending vegetables, milk and other essential commodities to Delhi if the demands of the farmers protesting against three farm laws are not met by Thursday evening.

While chairing a meeting of the khap body at Jind, Dalbir Sheokand, head of Dhadan khap, said they will ‘kooch Delhi borders’ on Thursday and stop the supply of all essential commodities to Delhi, if the demands are not fulfilled by the Centre. “All the khap representatives should conduct a door-door meeting to apprise people about these black laws. We will kooch Delhi on Thursday with a large group of tractor-trolleys,” he added.

Meanwhile, the farmer unions on Wednesday held a joint meeting at the Singhu-Kundli border and asked the Union government to repeal the three farm laws.

Dharshan Pal, president of All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC), said the government’s attempts to divide them have been foiled and they want the Centre to repeal the farm laws, rollback decision to impose a fine of Rs 1 crore on farmers for stubble burning and the new electricity bill.



“Our leaders will meet Union agriculture minister Narendra Tomar to discuss these demands on Thursday. We will launch a direct fight with the government if they do not accept our demands,” he said during a press briefing at Singhu border.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) state chief Gurnam Singh Charuni said all the farmer unions are ready to come under one forum to protest against these laws if demands are not accepted by the Union government on Thursday.

“We will start a protest at the village-level against the crony capitalists, who are aspiring to acquire our land. The farmers have expressed gratitude to the players and former soldiers for deciding to return the awards against these farm laws. People, who know about agriculture, are protesting against these laws and those sitting in power are explaining the profits of these laws,” he added.

Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal said the government is ready to solve the grievances of farmers.

“The farmers should see the results of these three farm laws for the next three years before protesting,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
Dec 02, 2020 21:59 IST
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
Dec 02, 2020 20:28 IST
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
Dec 02, 2020 20:06 IST
Sasikala applies for early remission and release from Bengaluru prison
Dec 02, 2020 20:44 IST

latest news

Fuel theft: Ludhiana MC chief orders suspension of Chief sanitary inspector, two other staffers
Dec 02, 2020 22:09 IST
Supplies deplete at Delhi’s main markets in Azadpur, Ghazipur and Okhla as border blockade keeps trucks away
Dec 02, 2020 22:09 IST
DU students new to OBE look to recent graduates for assistance
Dec 02, 2020 22:08 IST
Interim bails of 3,499 prisoners extended in view of Covid-19 spike in capital
Dec 02, 2020 22:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.