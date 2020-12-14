Sections
Farmers’ protest: Himachal Kisan Sabha, CITU threaten to march to Delhi

They also appealed the public to boycott products of Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani’s companies.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 21:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

CITU workers during a protest in Kullu district on Monday. (Aqil Khan/HT)

On the call of various farmer organisations, Himachal Kisan Sabha, Central of Indian Trade Union (CITU) and other Left organisations on Monday staged protests in Himachal Pradesh against the Centre’s three agricultural bills and the electricity amendment bill, demanding its withdrawal.

The organisations warned the central government that people of the state will also march towards Delhi if these demands are not fulfilled. They also appealed the public to boycott products of Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani’s companies.

Himachal Kisan Sabha state president Kuldeep Tanwar said the farm laws will ruin agricultural institutions like APMC, end the concept of minimum support price and encourage black marketing, hoarding and profiteering of agricultural products which will not only affect the farmers but also the public.

He said it is important that workers, farmers, women, youth, students, socially and economically backward sections of the country unite and fight against the government to stop it from imposing capitalist and corporate policies.

