Farmers’ protest: Hooda writes to Haryana governor, demands special assembly session

Hooda said the Congress had sought convening of a special session of the assembly to bring a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led state government.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 21:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Bhupinder Singh Hooda (HT File)

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said he has written a letter to Haryana governor Satyadeo Narain Arya demanding a special assembly session amid the farmers’ protest.

While addressing a press conference at Jind, Hooda said the Congress had sought convening of a special session of the assembly to bring a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led state government, claiming that the Manohar Lal Khattar government has lost the confidence of both the people and the House.

“There is an atmosphere of political instability,” he added. “This no-confidence motion will expose legislators who are playing a double-role. The JJP and independent MLAs will have to choose between the farmers and the BJP government. In these exceptional circumstances, the governor should call a special session while discharging his constitutional responsibilities,” Hooda said.

“ The demands of farmers are completely valid and the government should accept them without any delay. It is the responsibility of every government to ensure that the farmers get MSP for their crops,” he added.

Hooda also extended his support to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by protesting farmers, appealing to the people to hold peaceful agitations.

