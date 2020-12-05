Farmers’ protest: Khaps in Haryana boycott MPs, MLAs supporting BJP govt

Nearly half a dozen khaps in Haryana’s Bangar belt on Saturday announced a social boycott of MLAs and MPs supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre and in state amid the ongoing farmers’ agitation. The khaps have also boycotted Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal and actress Kangana Ranaut.

While addressing mediapersons in Jind, Dalbir Sheokand, president of Sarv Dhadan khap, said, “The khaps and farmers have decided to ban the entry of BJP-JJP leaders in the villages of Bangar belt. Moreover, we have decided to boycott MLAs including deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and BJP’s Hisar MP Brijendra Singh. Our people will also impose a similar ban on JP Dalal and Kangana Ranaut,” he added.

He said Dushyant and Brijendra have failed to understand the pain of farmers. “We will show black flags to these leaders if they try to enter our village,” he added.